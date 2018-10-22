'Spoke In Fit Of Rage': BJP Leader H Raja Apologises To Madras High Court

"I had turned emotional," BJP's H Raja said, apologising to Madras High Court for "scandalous" remarks

BJP leader H Raja, caught on camera abusing the police and judges, apologised to the Madras High Court today, saying he had "spoken in a fit of rage".

The leader appeared in court to offer his unconditional apology. The court, which had taken note of a video of his comments that was widely circulated online, closed the case against him.

"I had turned emotional," Mr Raja, the National Secretary of the BJP, said in court.

Earlier, Mr Raja had claimed that the video was fake.

The politician was seen in the video screaming at two policemen when he was stopped from taking a Vinayaka Chaturthi procession through a communally sensitive area, where such processions had been banned by the court.

Mr Raja was heard accusing the police of bribe-taking and also abusing the court using derogatory phrases.

The court took note of the video and called the BJP leader's remarks "scandalous".