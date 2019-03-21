BJP Lawmaker Shot At During Holi Celebrations At Party Office In UP

The accused is absconding and a case has been registered (Representational)

A BJP lawmaker from Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh was today shot at during Holi celebrations at the district party office. Yogesh Verma was with some people when an argument broke out following which he was shot at.

He was rushed to a hospital where he is out of danger. Mr Verma sustained injuries on his leg.

Police said he is in a state of shock and is unable to give a statement at the moment and added that investigation was underway. The accused fled the spot and a case has been registered, police said.

The armed personal security officer of the MLA has also been suspended.

