BJP Indulging In Horse Trading In Gujarat, Says Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur:

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday accused the BJP of indulging in horse trading in Gujarat ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.

"The BJP is again using its time-tested tactic, which is horse trading, in Gujarat ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections," Mr Gehlot tweeted.

He said the party can go to any extent for winning seats.

"Luring opposition MLAs is the party's only game plan in order to grab seats or power by hook or by crook," he said, in reaction to resignation of two Gujarat Congress MLAs.

