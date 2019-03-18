BJP Held Meet At Gujarat Chief Minister's Home: Congress To Poll Panel

BJP has rejected the Congress's allegations saying they did not violate the model code of conduct.

The Gujarat Congress Monday alleged the BJP has violated the model code of conduct by holding a meeting of the party's State Parliamentary Board at Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's official residence, prompting the poll panel to order a probe.

The main opposition party lodged a complaint in this regard with the Election Commission.

However, the BJP rejected the Congress's charge.

On receiving the complaint, sent by the Congress through fax, Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Murali Krishna ordered an inquiry into the matter.

"We have received the complaint. We will conduct an inquiry into the issue," Mr Krishna told PTI.

In its complaint, the Congress alleged the CM's official residence in Gandhinagar is a government property and no political activity is permitted from a government premises when the model code of conduct is in force.

Polling for all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held in a single phase on April 23. The model code of conduct came into force when the poll schedule was announced on March 10.

The ruling party is holding a three-day meeting of the State Parliamentary Board at Mr Rupani's official residence to prepare a panel of probable candidates for all the 26 seats.

The names, being shortlisted with help from state BJP observers and Rupani, will be sent to the Central Parliamentary Board which is likely to announce the final candidates after March 25.

Defending the move of organising the three-day meeting, which began Sunday, at the CM's official residence, Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani told reporters the gathering does not violate any rules.

"We have to also take care of the CM's security. Arranging such meetings at CM's residence is an old tradition.

"Party leaders are only doing brainstorming here. We have not arranged any political rally or engaged in any poll campaigning here," he said in Gandhinagar.

