"So Desperate": PM's Jibe At Congress Over "Your Grave Will Be Dug" Remark

Opposition parties only talk about social justice but it is the BJP that toils for helping each Indian, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Thursday, setting the tone for the party's 2024 national election campaign at an event to mark the party's 44th foundation day.

“The opposition is very desperate but no one can defeat the BJP in 2024,” he said, once again referring to the slogans of “Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi” (Modi, Your Grave Will Be Dug) chanted at a recent demonstration by the Congress over a police case against one of its leaders.

The BJP is determined to fight corruption, nepotism and law and order challenges in the country, he said, adding that it draws inspiration from Lord Hanuman, the Hindu god who is revered for his devotion, strength and courage.

"Today India, like Lord Hanuman, is much more prepared in fighting challenges. Our party takes inspiration from Hanumanji. We can be tough at times like Lord Hanuman, but we are also compassionate and humble," PM Modi said.

He said that the BJP has a resolve and a 'can do' attitude like Lord Hanuman and the party's political culture is to have big dreams and put all efforts to fulfil them, unlike the Congress and its allies who have a "small thinking" and are mired in corruption, casteism and family rule.

He said that the BJP has brought a paradigm shift in Indian politics by “ending 800 years of slavery” in 2014 when it came to power with a full majority for the first time.

He said that the BJP has always kept the nation first as its policy and that it has worked for the empowerment of all sections of society. He said that the BJP believes in 'sabka haath, sabka saath and sabka prayas', meaning everyone's hand, everyone's support and everyone's effort.

PM Modi also urged the party workers to participate actively in the week-long social harmony campaign that the party has planned from April 6 to April 14, the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

The Prime Minister's speech was screened at 10 lakh places across the country, where BJP leaders, office bearers and workers gathered to listen to him. The BJP national president JP Nadda also raised the flag at the party headquarters in Delhi and addressed the party workers.