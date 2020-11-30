BJP Government 'Drunk With Power': Congress On PM's Address

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reiterating that the new farm laws are beneficial for farmers, the Congress on Sunday said the insistence shows that the government is "drunk with power".

The opposition party also demanded that Prime Minister Modi should immediately announce the suspension of the three "anti-agriculture" laws.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over the protest by farmers, alleging "promise was to double farmers' income, the Modi government did double income, but that of Adani-Ambani".

"Those who are still defending the black farm laws, what solution will they find in favour of farmers?" he said in a tweet in Hindi, adding that, "Ab hogi (now there will be) #KisaanKiBaat".

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Prime Minister's "obduracy, arrogance and rigidity in dealing with 62 crore farmers and farm labourers of India is writ large" over his insistence in the ''Mann Ki Baat'' that the three "anti-farmer, anti-agriculture" laws are correct.

"For the Prime Minister to say that these three laws are absolutely right when lakhs and lakhs of farmers are sitting around Delhi agitating, demanding their withdrawal, shows that the Modi government is drunk with power," he said.

It shows that a government "drunk with power" is rigid even in re-contemplating and reconsidering the three "anti-agriculture black laws".

Mr Surjewala's remarks came hours after Prime Minister Modi, in his monthly ''Mann ki Baat'' broadcast, asserted that these reforms have opened doors of new opportunities for farmers and bestowed on them new rights.

Mr Surjewala also hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for attending a political event in Hyderabad but not reaching out to farmers immediately.

"If the home minister of India has time to travel 1,200 km to Hyderabad to attend a public meeting, why does Amit Shah does not have the time to go 15 km to the borders of Delhi and talk to the agitating farmers…," he said.