BJP "Dangerous" For Democracy, Says Akhilesh Yadav The SP chief said if all remained united they will be able to effectively stop the saffron party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Akhilesh Yadav said there is "frustration" in the BJP. (File) Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the BJP is dangerous for society as it conspires to polarise votes on communal lines. He also alleged that farmers are committing suicides, youth are hunting jobs and traders are facing problems under the BJP government.



"BJP is dangerous for society...this party conspires to polarise the votes on communal lines besides creating rifts in society and diverting attention from development issues," Mr Yadav told partymen in a meeting at the party headquarters here.



The SP chief said if all remained united they will be able to effectively stop the saffron party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.



On the statements of BJP leaders regarding SP-BSP alliance, Mr Yadav said there is frustration in their (BJP) party over it and they have now started comparing their political adversaries with animals.



"This is an example of how low moral values have fallen in politics," he said.





