BJP, Congress's Women Empowerment Effort Largely Publicity: Mayawati

Targeting the BJP and the Congress on the issue of women empowerment, BSP president Mayawati said on Wednesday their approach on the matter has been similar and largely publicity oriented.

Mayawati's attack on the BJP and the Congress came amid concerted efforts by these two parties to woo women voters ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh due early next year.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the BSP president said, "Almost half of the population of the country are women but they are still deprived of most of the rights. Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar had made great contributions in making them empowered by giving them legal rights, and now BSP is the party which is following him."

"The approach of the Congress, the BJP, etc. towards women empowerment is almost the same and mostly publicity oriented (dikhavati), whereas under the BSP government a lot of efforts were made for the social, economic and educational self-reliance of women, which rival parties are now trying to cash in on," she said.

She said the BJP is not serious in making women strong and self-reliant as is the Congress.

"The matter of 33 per cent reservation for them in legislative assemblies and Lok Sabha pending for years is a living proof of this and this reservation must be implemented, this is the demand of the BSP," Mayawati tweeted.

At a programme on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government is trying to raise the marriage age of women to 21 so that they can have time to study and progress, but this has upset some.

Addressing the programme in Prayagraj aimed at empowering women, especially at the grassroots level, the prime minister also said 25 lakh of the 30 lakh houses given under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are registered in the name of women in the state.

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party had taken a swipe at PM Modi's statement.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had in a tweet in Hindi said, "Women of UP see! You have taken the first step ('angrhaai') and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bowed before you. But, at this point of time, only the leaf has moved, the storm of women power is about to come. The unity of the sisters will usher in a revolution."

In a tweet in Hindi, Samajwadi Party president Akhiesh Yadav had said, "The SP government had done the true work of 'women empowerment' by providing laptops, Kanyavidya Dhan, 1090 helpline and ambulances. 'Dikkat' (difficulties), 'killat' (shortage) and 'zillat' (humiliation), has made the women turn against the BJP. The women of UP will prove to be heavy on the BJP."



