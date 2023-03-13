'Choose AAP, We Build Schools': Arvind Kejriwal's Poll Pitch In Rajasthan

Arvind Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Rajasthan.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday attacked both Congress and BJP saying the two parties have alternatively looted Rajasthan for years.

Congress ruled Rajasthan for 48 years and BJP for 18 years, they cannot say they were not given a chance, Mr Kejriwal said addressing a gathering during his Tiranga Yatra here.

"Both, the Congress and BJP, have alternatively worked to loot the state. This time, vote for an honest party. Choose AAP, as we do not know how to do politics. We know how to build good schools, construct roads, provide water, free electricity and health treatment," said the Aam Aadmi Party national convener.

The party carried out a Tiranga Yatra here from Sanganeri Gate to Ajmeri Gate to sound its election bugle in the state for upcoming assembly polls. Mr Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

If you want filth, drama, corruption and politics then vote for BJP and Congress as the AAP leaders do not know it, Mr Kejriwal said.

"There is a trend of BJP and Congress forming governments alternatively after every five years. Going by this trend, this time it is the turn of the BJP. They will come and form a 'double-engine' government. This is their code word for double corruption. I have seen it in Karnataka, where corruption has doubled," he said.

"They do not fight for you. They are fighting for the Chief Minister post," Mr Kejriwal said.

Mr Mann in his turn said people of Rajasthan are ready to wield the broom (AAP's election symbol).

"BJP and Congress are afraid of AAP expanding in the country as its governments have made good schools and hospitals. When poor children become educated and vote with conscience, then they will stop voting for the BJP and Congress," Mr Mann said.

"And this is the reason they sent the man who built schools behind bars," he said, referring to Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who is being probed by CBI and ED in an alleged excise scam.

Satyendra Jain who built good hospitals too was jailed, he added.