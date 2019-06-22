BJP Compares Mamata Banerjee To Pak PM Imran Khan For Skipping Yoga Day

Mamata Banerjee had conveyed her best wishes on the occasion of Yoga Day

The International Yoga Day on Friday saw the participation of lakhs across the country led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a staunch critic of PM Modi, gave the event a miss, which is celebrated with much grandeur every year.

Taking exception to this, BJP General General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya today launched a stinging attack on Mamata Banerjee by comparing her to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who he claimed also did not perform yoga.

"Even when the whole world celebrated the Yoga Day with enthusiasm, Mamata Banerjee and Pakistan boycotted it. There is no difference between her and the Prime Minister of Pakistan," Mr Vijayvargiya said.

Ms Banerjee had however conveyed her best wishes to everyone on the occasion with a tweet.

Mr Vijayvargiya also called Congress president Rahul Gandhi "mentally unsound" for sharing a picture of the Army's dog squad doing yoga along with their trainers, with an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'New India' vision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his first address at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, had proposed to mark June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, which was unanimously accepted by the member countries.

On Friday, PM Modi celebrated the fifth International Yoga Day with much enthusiasm. The prime minister performed asanas along with nearly 30,000 people at an event in Ranchi.

(with inputs from ANI)