'BJP Busy Replacing Non-Performing Chief Ministers', Says P Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram's reaction came after Vijay Rupani resigned as Gujarat chief minister.

Congress leader P Chidambaram today said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is busy replacing its "non-performing" chief ministers but the list is long.

His reaction came two days after Vijay Rupani resigned as Gujarat chief minister. Bhupendra Patel succeeded him.

"The BJP is busy replacing its non-performing Chief Ministers. When did the BJP leadership realize they were non-performing CMs?" he asked on Twitter.

The people of the state concerned knew that B S Yediyurappa, the two Rawats and Rupani were non-performing for many months



There are more who must be replaced. In Haryana, Goa, Tripura etc.........

Before Mr Rupani in Gujarat, the BJP had replaced Lingayat stalwart BS Yediyurappa as Karnataka chief minister with Basavaraj S Bommai.

Uttarakhand got three different chief ministers within four months when the BJP replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat with Tirath Singh Rawat, before bringing in Pushkar Singh Dhami.

P Chidambaram said the people of the states concerned knew for months that BS Yediyurappa, the two Rawats and Mr Rupani were "non-performing".

"There are more who must be replaced. In Haryana, Goa, Tripura etc.........The list is long," he said on Twitter.

