BJP Attacks Navjot Sidhu For Praising Imran Khan At Kartarpur Event

BJP accused Navjot Sidhu of projecting himself as a representative of 14 crore Sikhs.

The BJP on Sunday slammed Congress leader Navjot Sidhu for praising Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Kartarpur corridor inauguration across the international border and allegedly seeking to present Pakistani leadership on a higher pedestal than India's.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra criticised Mr Sidhu's remarks praising Imran Khan and describing him as the king of hearts. Navjot Sidhu had said, "Sikandar (Alexander) had won the world with fear and you won the heart all over the world."

Mr Patra alleged that by making such remarks, the Congress leader sought to show Pakistan and Mr Khan on a higher pedestal than India.

He said Mr Sidhu also reportedly projected himself as a representative of 14 crore Sikhs.

"He was invited as a chief guest there. He was not part of the official 'jatha' which went from India. Who gave him this right," Mr Patra said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.