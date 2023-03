The BJP appointed Lok Sabha MP CP Joshi its president for Rajasthan.

The BJP on Thursday appointed Lok Sabha MP CP Joshi and MLC Samrat Choudhary its president of Rajasthan and Bihar state units respectively, the party said in a statement.

It also appointed Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva as the state unit president.

Manmohan Samal, a former state minister, has been appointed as the party's Odisha unit president, the BJP added.

Mr Joshi will replace Satish Poonia, who is the MLA from Jaipur's Amber constituency.