Biju Janata Dal Lawmaker Tathagata Satpathy Quits Active Politics

Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Tathagata Satpathy on Tuesday said he will not contest in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

"I am not going to stay in any political party. I am returning to my old profession of journalism," said Mr Satpathy.

"Since Biju Patnaik had brought me to politics, I announce not to contest elections on his birth anniversary today," he added.

Mr Satpathy had sought time to meet Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik to apprise him about his decision.

Mr Satpathy, who represents the Dhenkanal Lok Sabha constituency, was re-elected for the fourth time in 2014. He is the son of former Odisha Chief Minister Nandini Satpathy.

He also the owner and editor of the Odia daily newspaper Dharitri and English daily Orissa Post.