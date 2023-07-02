'What Has PM Done, Why Burn His Effigies': Manipur Chief Minister To NDTV

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday urged protesters to not burn the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who he said has played a key role in the development of the state. He also said that he was "really hurt" by the protests and felt he was losing the trust of the state's people amid the two-month-long ethnic clashes that have left over 100 dead and thousands displaced.

"In such a crucial time, some started burning the effigies of our leaders. I don't mind people burning my effigies, but why burn the effigies of the Prime Minister? What has he done? It is the PM who has increased the level of development in Manipur," Mr Singh told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Speaking out for the first time after massive protests outside his office ended with him taking back his resignation, the 62-year-old said that all stakeholders are working together to normalise the situation in Manipur.

"I was really surprised that people gathered outside my house. I thought everyone had left me. But when I went out and saw the crowd, I thanked God and the people who love me so much. So, I changed my decision," Mr Singh said.

Manipur is still on the boil since ethnic violence broke out between the valley-majority Meitei and the hill-majority Kuki tribe. The Meiteis' demand for inclusion under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category led to protests by the Kukis, which spiralled into violence.

Over 100 people have died. Both communities continue to accuse each other of atrocities. The Internet has been snapped in the state since May 3.