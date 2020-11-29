Bird Watching, Cherry Blossoms: PM Modi On Connect With Nature Amid Pandemic

PM Modi had visited the Geodesic Aviary Dome in Kevadia on October 30 (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 71st radio programme Mann ki Baat today spoke about how our lives have taken a drastic turn due to the coronavirus pandemic but has brought us closer to nature. He said the pandemic has given us an opportunity to experience nature in a "new manner".

PM Modi spoke about cherry blossoms first. As we step into winter, the prime minister said, the internet is abound with photos of beautiful cherry blossoms, found distinctly in Japan. However, the photos that have caught the attention of many are not from Japan, the PM adds.

"These are pictures of Shillong of our Meghalaya. These cherry blossoms have further enhanced the beauty of Meghalaya," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that our perspective in observing nature has also undergone a change.

November 12 marked the 125th birth anniversary of renowned ornithologist Dr Salim Ali also known as the "Birdman of India". Praising Dr Ali highly for his illustrious life and career, PM Modi said his work attracted a large number of bird watchers to India.

"I have always been an ardent admirer of people who are fond of bird watching. With utmost patience, for hours together from morn to dusk, they can do bird watching, enjoying the scenic beauty of nature; they also keep passing on the knowledge gained to us," PM Modi said.

He advised everyone to connect with bird watching as well and added that he also recently spent time with birds in Gujarat's Kevadia.

The Prime Minister had visited Geodesic Aviary Dome in Kevadia late in October and shared a number of photos from the visit.

Kevadia is all set to turn into a birdwatcher's delight. Inaugurated a state-of-the-art aviary, which is a must visit! pic.twitter.com/17ZL3lON2d — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2020

He added that time spent among birds will bring people closer to nature.

"It will also inspire you towards the environment," PM Modi added.