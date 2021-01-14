Delhi Poultry Markets To Open After Samples Test Negative For Bird Flu

The Ghazipur poultry market and others that were closed as a precautionary measure in view of an Avian Influenza outbreak in Delhi will be reopened, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said.

The January 9 order - closing poultry markets and banning import of chicken and related products - was reversed hours after Delhi Animal Husbandry Unit confirmed that no bird flu, has been detected in the poultry samples sent from Delhi.

"Samples taken from poultry markets (in Delhi) have tested negative for bird flu. I have directed to open the poultry market and withdraw the orders to restrict trade and import of chicken stocks," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.