Bimal Kumar Roy To Be New Chairman Of National Statistical Commission

Bimal Kumar Roy has been teaching at the premier Institute for over 30 years (File)

Professor Bimal Kumar Roy, the former director of prestigious Indian Statistical Institute, has been appointed as the chairperson of the National Statistical Commission. The academician is currently serving as the chief of RC Bose Centre for Cryptology and Security at the Institute. He will remain the head of the Commission for a period of three years, a release said.

Considered an authority in Cryptology, Mr Roy has been teaching at the premier Institute for over 30 years. He joined the Institute in 1984, has served as a Professor since 1997, and as the Director during 2010 to 2015.

In 2015, Mr Roy was removed over charges of indiscipline and mischief. including financial impropriety. The removal by the central government had come less than two months before the end of his tenure.

"There is justified and reasonable apprehension that the present Director, Prof Bimal Roy may indulge in propagation of indiscipline and mischief, including acts of administrative and financial impropriety in the interregnum up to 31st July, 2015 (before the new Director, Prof S Bandyopadhyay takes charge on 1st August 2015)," the order was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Apart from being a teacher, Mr Roy is a member of several academic organizations.

In 2015, Mr Roy was conferred with Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award.

With inputs from PTI

