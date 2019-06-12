Bill To Ban Triple Talaq Back, Minister Says 'Took Note Of Objections'

Last time, the Triple Talaq bill was passed by the Lok Sabha but got stalled in the Rajya Sabha.

A fresh bill to make instant Triple Talaq illegal, which got stalled in the upper house of Parliament and lapsed, has been cleared by the cabinet. The bill will be introduced in the coming budget session of parliament which begins on Monday, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said today.

"We have taken note of the objections that were earlier raised... Discussion in the house has been taken note of," the minister said. But the legislation, he indicated, has to be made as the matter is "about justice".

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill -- which provides for a three-year jail term for for any Muslim man who divorces his wife instantly by uttering "Talaq" thrice -- was passed by the Lok Sabha in December.

But it failed to clear the Rajya Sabha test as the opposition parties who were in majority in the upper house, wanted it to be sent to a select committee of parliament for further vetting. The government rejected the demand.

Most opposition parties, including the Congress, were opposed to stringent provisions like jail term for the husband. They contended that a penal provision cannot be introduced in a domestic issue that's essentially civil in nature and that the bill, in its current form, would end up victimising the Muslims.

The government argued that the bill would stop victimization of the women, and give them equal rights. The proposed law is based on gender equality and is part of the government's philosophy of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas," Mr Javadekar said today.

In absence of legislation, the government had passed an executive order to make instant Triple Talaq illegal, which was renewed twice.

To address fears of misuse of the proposed law, the government had also introduced certain safeguards, such as adding a provision for bail for the accused during trial.