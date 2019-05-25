Bill Gates Congratulates PM Modi On Poll Win

Bill Gates has been a vocal fan of PM Modi's schemes

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for leading the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to a historic win in the mammoth national elections. Bill Gates said PM Modi's commitment to improve sectors like health, nutrition and development would "significantly improve" lives of many.

"Congratulations @NarendraModi on a remarkable win in #IndianElections2019. Your continued commitment to improve health, nutrition, and development will significantly improve lives of many. @BJP4India," the tech pioneer tweeted.

Bill Gates has been a vocal fan of PM Modi's schemes. When the healthcare scheme Ayushman Bharat, also known as 'Modicare', completed its first 100 days, Mr Gates congratulated the government, saying "it's great to see how many people have been reached by the program so far."

His response came after Health Minister JP Nadda had announced that 6,85,000 beneficiaries had availed free health care in the first 100 days of the scheme being launched.

PM Modi had thanked Bill Gates and added that the scheme stemmed "out of our commitment to provide top quality and affordable healthcare to the poor".

Bill Gates has also lavished praise upon PM Modi over the Swachh Bharat mission.

US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence also congratulated PM Modi on the massive electoral win.

PM Modi led his party, the BJP, to 300 seats - improving upon their performance in 2014, a feat not accomplished in Indian politics in 48 years.