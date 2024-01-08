Live Updates: Bilkis Bano's Rapists' Release Cancelled By Supreme Court

Bilkis Bano Case: All 11 convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government.

The Supreme Court today cancelled the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case of gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in the state.

Bilkis Bano was 21-years-old and five months pregnant when she was raped while fleeing the horror of the communal riots that broke out after the Godhra train-burning incident. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed in the riots.

All 11 convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government and released on August 15, 2022.

Here are the LIVE updates on Bilkis Bano Case:

Jan 08, 2024 11:29 (IST) Just In| All 11 Bilkis Bano rapists to return to jail, will have to surrender within 2 weeks, orders Supreme Court

Jan 08, 2024 11:23 (IST) Here are the key points from the judgement:

Gujarat could not have granted remission as they are not competent

Supreme Court order dated May 2022 was obtained through fraudulent means and suspension of facts.

Gujarat government should have filed a plea seeking review of the 2022 order stating they aren't the competent government

The exercise of power by the State of Gujarat is an instance of usurpation of power and abuse of power

Allowing convicts to remain out of prison will amount to giving an imprimatur to invalid orders