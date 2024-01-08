11 Convicts In Bilkis Bano Gang-Rape Case To Surrender Within 2 Weeks

The 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case will have to return to jail in two weeks

Eleven convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case who have been roaming free since their remission in 2022 will have to return to jail within two weeks, the Supreme Court said today.

The Supreme Court cancelled the Gujarat government's remission given to the 11 rape convicts, and held that the Gujarat government was not competent to decide the remission.

The Supreme Court order came after it heard Ms Bano's request to cancel the remission given to the 11 convicts.