Story Of Controversial 'Hot Yoga Founder' Bikram Choudhury Premieres On Netflix Today. Know About His Life, Scandals

Controversial "hot yoga founder" Bikram Choudhury's story premieres on Netflix today. The documentary "Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator" charts the journey of Bikram Choudhury's rise as a self-made multimillionaire and fall as a rape accused. Directed by Eva Orner, the gripping story reveals the cult of "Bikram Yoga", a 90-minute routine of 26 postures, performed in a room heated to 40 degrees Celsius and instructed by him or Bikram-certified teachers.

Born in India's metro city Calcutta (now Kolkata) in 1944, Bikram Choudhury began practicing yoga at the age of 4. He grew up to become a three-time national yoga champion in the country. He brought the hatha-yoga style technique to the United States in 1972. By 2012, "Bikram Yoga" had 330 studios in the US and 600 worldwide.

Famous for instructing his students while wearing a tiny black Speedo, Bikram Choudhury was accused of rape and sexual assault by his students and teachers. In 2016, he lost a $7 million civil lawsuit to Micki Jafa-Bodden, his former head of legal affairs, and is currently a fugitive from the US.

