Bihar's 'Shahi Litchi' Gets Geographical Indication Tag

After Katrani rice, Jardalu mango and Magahi paan (betel vine), Bihar's Shahi litchi has got the Geographical Indication (GI) tag and has become an exclusive brand in the national and international market, an official said on Thursday.

The famous Shahi litchi, which is famous for its sweet, juicy, unique flavour and aroma, is mostly grown in Muzaffarpur and neighbouring districts including East Champaran, Vaishali, Samastipur and Begusarai.

It has officially become an exclusive brand with the GI tag. We were informed about this positive development on Tuesday. It was a much awaited news for Bihar's Shahi litchi, said Vishal Nath, Director of National Research Centre on Litchi (NRCL).

The GI registration was done in the name of Litchi Growers Association of Bihar, which had applied for the tag, said Bachcha Prasad Singh, President of Litchi Growers Association of Bihar.

Mr Nath told IANS that the GI tag to Shahi litchi will boost up its demand in the market and will minimise the fear of fake and poor quality litchis.

"The GI tag for the fruit will help and benefit thousands of litchi growers who will gain access to more markets and get better price in the country and abroad," he said.

Bihar produces 40 per cent of the litchi grown in the country on 38 per cent of the area.

A GI is a name or sign used on certain products which corresponds to a specific geographical location or origin such as a town, region, or country. Its use may act as a certification that the product possesses certain qualities due to its geographical origin.