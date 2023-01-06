Video: Train Ticket Checkers Beat Up Passenger, Boot Him In The Face

The incident reportedly took place on a train from Mumbai to Jainagar.

Two train ticket collectors have been suspended after they were seen savagely assaulting a passenger in Bihar's Muzaffarpur earlier this week in a video that has gone viral.

An argument between one of the ticket checkers and the passenger devolved into a full-blown fight, the video recorded by one of the passengers shows.

When the ticket checker tries to yank the passenger down from the top berth by grabbing his leg, the passenger tries to resist, kicking the official.

The ticket collector is then joined by a colleague, and they pull the man down to the floor and beat him viciously, even kicking him in the face with their boots.

The other passengers manage to break up the attack and are heard telling the ticket collectors they should not have assaulted the man.

The incident reportedly took place on a train from Mumbai to Jainagar, near Dholi railway station, on the night of January 2.

The argument began because the passenger was travelling without a ticket, reports said.

A spokesperson for the railways said the two ticket collectors have been suspended with immediate effect.

"Strict action will be taken against them," they said.