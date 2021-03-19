Bihar To Have 'Best Legislator Award', Says Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha

Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha (file photo)

Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Friday said that the state Assembly will start giving the ''Best Legislator Award'' for its MLAs, along the lines of the ''Best Parliamentarian Award'' given to Lok Sabha and RajyaSabha members.

The Speaker said that a citation and a memento of Bihar legislature will be given to the best-performing member of the House.

The award will be given by a committee, set up for the purpose, and the announcement will be made by the Speaker, Mr Sinha said, adding that suggestions from members will be sought before framing the criteria that one has to fulfil to be eligible for the honour.

A legislator, upon receiving the award once, will not be considered for the honour in the subsequent years, Mr Sinha said.