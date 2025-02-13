Bihar Teacher Allegedly Asks Student To Be His Girlfriend, Cites Ekalavya

A village in Bihar is witnessing a massive row after a teacher at a school asked a girl student to become his "girlfriend" as "honorarium". No police case has been filed despite the girl complaining to the school. The school authorities have complained to the state Education Department, but no action has been taken against the teacher yet.

Vikas Kumar -- a teacher of Kisan High School in Kisanganj district -- had called up the student of Class 12 and harassed her multiple times. He even proposed that the two of them go to Siliguri, and made vulgar suggestions, the girl has alleged.

He cited the example of Mahabharat's archer Ekalavya, who had parted with the thumb of his right hand to please Dronacharya, whom he considered his teacher. Why can't his student follow this example and become his girlfriend, he had questioned, she has alleged.

Incensed, the girl had informed her teachers and made a formal complaint against him at the school.

Sources said the teacher had even made similar propositions to a woman teacher of the school to whom he is now married.

Now that a complaint was filed, headmaster Shafiq Ahmed informed the District Education Office. But the Education Office took no action other than calling for an explanation from Vikar Kumar.

The teacher is yet to reply and is serving as an invigilator in the Matriculation examination at a private school in Kishanganj.

Asked about the allegations against him, he refused to respond.

The lack of action infuriated the villagers, who held a dharna outside the school yesterday. The police had to be called in to deal with the situation.

Asked about the matter, the District Magistrate said they are taking the matter seriously. "After investigation, action would be taken," he said.