Bihar Railway Police Seeks Occultist "Ghoda Baba's" Help To Solve Theft Case Instead of using high-tech gadgets and conducting a scientific investigation, the GRP has sought the help of a local tantrik called "Ghoda Baba" to solve the case.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Police approached "Ghoda Baba" after failing to make any breakthrough in the theft case. (File photo) Siwan: The Government Railway Police or GRP personnel in Bihar's Siwan district are banking on a "tantrik" or occultist to crack a case of theft, a police officer said on Wednesday.



Instead of using high-tech gadgets and conducting a scientific investigation, the GRP has sought the help of a local tantrik called "Ghoda Baba" to solve the case.



According to the district police officer, a case of theft was reported in the house of one Anil Kumar Srivastav in the railway colony of Siwan last week. But as the GRP personnel failed to make any breakthrough, in-charge of the GRP Police Station Nand Kishore, along with the tantrik, visited the house of Mr Srivastav.



After inspecting the site, the tantrik instructed Mr Srivastav to perform some rituals at night to ensure arrest of Siwan thief.



The tantrik, along with some GRP personnel, again visited Mr Srivastav's house in the railway colony on Wednesday afternoon and asked him to visit his place in nearby Mairwa town at night to solve the case.



Annoyed at the railway police's approach, Mr Srivastav has now written to senior police officials, including Muzaffarpur Superintendent of Police (Railway) Sanjay Kumar Singh, and questioned engaging a tantrik in the age of scientific probes to solve the case.



