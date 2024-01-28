Bihar Politics Crisis LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar May Resign Today Amid Turmoil

Patna:
Bihar Political crisis: A meeting of JDU MLAs is scheduled at Nitish Kumar's residence at 10 am
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appears set for a second political volte-face in less than three years and is likely to return to an alliance with the BJP today. He will meet the Governor at 11.30 am and resign to start the process, sources said.
Nitish Kumar is expected to tender his resignation today, sources said. It comes amid speculation that Nitish Kumar and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar may exit the 28-party Opposition bloc formed to take on the BJP-led Central government.
BJP MLAs and MPs will meet today at 10 am at the party office in Patna to further chalk out the strategy over the latest political situation in Bihar. BJP President JP Nadda along with few others BJP leaders will also reach Patna by special charter flight at 3 pm today.
A meeting of JDU MLAs is scheduled at Nitish Kumar's residence at 10 am and BJP leaders will meet Nitish Kumar at his residence at around 11 am. Nitish Kumar may handover his resignation around 2 pm today, as per sources.
Nitish Kumar will sack ministers belonging to alliance partner and Lalu Yadav's party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) today, sources told NDTV.
The BJP and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), have also finalised a seat-sharing agreement for the Lok Sabha election due in three months.
All BJP MLAs in Bihar have already given letters of support to Nitish Kumar, sources have said.
Here are the LIVE updates on Bihar Politics crisis:
Bihar Political Crisis Live Updates: Bihar BJP MLAs have started arriving at the party office in Patna for a meeting. The BJP will be holding a meeting of its legislators today as Nitish Kumar is expected to resign today as per sources. Party national president JP Nadda will also be arriving in Patna today.
MLA Ram Singh says, "Meetings are going on Lok Sabha elections. The decision that comes from the top will be implemented. JP Nadda is coming here...We will win all 40 seats..."
Rahul Gandhi Should Do Some Self-Introspection: JDU Leader On Bihar Crisis
JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar says, "Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party has the right to take out a padayatra but the results of that padayatra - when he went to Bengal, Mamata Banerjee was sidelined and now when he is about to enter Bihar, the political scenario is changing here. So, Rahul Gandhi should do some self-introspection that where is his strategy failing so that wherever he goes, the allies start drifting apart."
"Anything Is Possible In Politics": BJP MLA Amid Bihar Turmoil
When asked about recent political developments in Bihar and speculations around Nitish Kumar, BJP MLA Motilal Prasad told ANI, "I have no such details with me. We have a meeting at 9 am and I have come for that...Anything is possible in politics, but no such decision has come before us. So I won't be able to say much about it..."
Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to meet the Governor today, say sources.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has reportedly sought time to meet the Governor this morning and is likely to break away from the Mahagathbandhan government, per sources.
Although the Bihar CM is mum over his next move, speculations of a rift between Mahagathbandhan and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar joining the NDA, have been soaring high.
Notably, the Bhartiya Janata Party will also hold a meeting with its MLAs and MPs in Patna at 9 am today to chalk out the strategy over the latest political situation in the state.
The ruling JD(U)-RJD-Congress coalition in Bihar is on the brink of collapse, as there is likelihood that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could cross over to the NDA again, the alliance he parted his ways in 2022 to form the 'mahagathbandhan'. (ANI)
Bihar Political Crisis: BJP High-Command Clueless, Says Bihar Party Chief Amid Turmoil
BJP Chief Samrat Choudhary on Sunday dismissed the speculations about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar potentially rejoining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which could lead to the collapse of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar, stating that the party high-command has 'no clue' about it.
"Neither has Nitish Kumarji resigned nor has anybody withdrawn support. Only if something happens, then we will have any information. At present, the BJP wants to assess the situation of Bihar and then, we will make a decision accordingly," Mr Chaudhary said while speaking to reporters in Bihar's Patna.
"We will get informed only if Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives information regarding the same," he added.
Bihar Political Crisis Live: Jitan Ram Manjhi's Party Asks For Two Ministerial Posts
"...The way our party talks about the poor and works among them...we feel that our party should have at least two posts for our ministers. In such a case, we will be able to provide better services to the public. The aspirations of the workers should be fulfilled. Our leaders are standing with the Prime Minister," Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Shyam Sunder Sharan told ANI.