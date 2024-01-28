Bihar Politics Crisis LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar May Resign Today Amid Turmoil

Bihar Political crisis: A meeting of JDU MLAs is scheduled at Nitish Kumar's residence at 10 am

Nitish Kumar is expected to tender his resignation today, sources said. It comes amid speculation that Nitish Kumar and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar may exit the 28-party Opposition bloc formed to take on the BJP-led Central government.

BJP MLAs and MPs will meet today at 10 am at the party office in Patna to further chalk out the strategy over the latest political situation in Bihar. BJP President JP Nadda along with few others BJP leaders will also reach Patna by special charter flight at 3 pm today.

A meeting of JDU MLAs is scheduled at Nitish Kumar's residence at 10 am and BJP leaders will meet Nitish Kumar at his residence at around 11 am. Nitish Kumar may handover his resignation around 2 pm today, as per sources.

The BJP and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), have also finalised a seat-sharing agreement for the Lok Sabha election due in three months.

All BJP MLAs in Bihar have already given letters of support to Nitish Kumar, sources have said.

Here are the LIVE updates on Bihar Politics crisis:

Jan 28, 2024 09:24 (IST) Nitish Kumar, Bihar Chief Minister: Amid Talks Of Flip-Flop, Nitish Kumar's Mar Jana Qabool Hai Video Viral

Jan 28, 2024 09:15 (IST) Bihar Political Crisis LIVE: BJP MLAs Arrive At Party Office For Legislative Meeting

Bihar Political Crisis Live Updates: Bihar BJP MLAs have started arriving at the party office in Patna for a meeting. The BJP will be holding a meeting of its legislators today as Nitish Kumar is expected to resign today as per sources. Party national president JP Nadda will also be arriving in Patna today.

#WATCH | Bihar BJP MLAs arrive at the party office in Patna for a meeting.



MLA Ram Singh says, "Meetings are going on Lok Sabha elections. The decision that comes from the top will be implemented. JP Nadda is coming here...We will win all 40 seats..."

Jan 28, 2024 09:07 (IST) Rahul Gandhi Should Do Some Self-Introspection: JDU Leader On Bihar Crisis

JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar says, "Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party has the right to take out a padayatra but the results of that padayatra - when he went to Bengal, Mamata Banerjee was sidelined and now when he is about to enter Bihar, the political scenario is changing here. So, Rahul Gandhi should do some self-introspection that where is his strategy failing so that wherever he goes, the allies start drifting apart."

Jan 28, 2024 09:04 (IST) "Anything Is Possible In Politics": BJP MLA Amid Bihar Turmoil

When asked about recent political developments in Bihar and speculations around Nitish Kumar, BJP MLA Motilal Prasad told ANI, "I have no such details with me. We have a meeting at 9 am and I have come for that...Anything is possible in politics, but no such decision has come before us. So I won't be able to say much about it..."

Jan 28, 2024 08:43 (IST) Bihar Political Crisis Live

Jan 28, 2024 08:43 (IST) Bihar Political Crisis Live

Nitish Kumar To Resign Today? RJD, Congress Work On Firefighting Plan

Jan 28, 2024 08:29 (IST) Amid Political Turmoil, Nitish Kumar May Meet Governor Today

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to meet the Governor today, say sources.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has reportedly sought time to meet the Governor this morning and is likely to break away from the Mahagathbandhan government, per sources.

Although the Bihar CM is mum over his next move, speculations of a rift between Mahagathbandhan and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar joining the NDA, have been soaring high.

Notably, the Bhartiya Janata Party will also hold a meeting with its MLAs and MPs in Patna at 9 am today to chalk out the strategy over the latest political situation in the state.

The ruling JD(U)-RJD-Congress coalition in Bihar is on the brink of collapse, as there is likelihood that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could cross over to the NDA again, the alliance he parted his ways in 2022 to form the 'mahagathbandhan'. (ANI)

Jan 28, 2024 07:15 (IST) Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar To Resign Today? RJD, Congress Work On Firefighting Plan

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appears set for a second political volte-face in less than three years and is likely to join hands with the BJP today. He will meet the Governor at 11.30 am and tender his resignation, sources said. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appears set for a second political volte-face in less than three years and is likely to join hands with the BJP today. He will meet the Governor at 11.30 am and tender his resignation, sources said.

Jan 28, 2024 07:02 (IST) Bihar Political Crisis: BJP High-Command Clueless, Says Bihar Party Chief Amid Turmoil

BJP Chief Samrat Choudhary on Sunday dismissed the speculations about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar potentially rejoining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which could lead to the collapse of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar, stating that the party high-command has 'no clue' about it.

"Neither has Nitish Kumarji resigned nor has anybody withdrawn support. Only if something happens, then we will have any information. At present, the BJP wants to assess the situation of Bihar and then, we will make a decision accordingly," Mr Chaudhary said while speaking to reporters in Bihar's Patna.

"We will get informed only if Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives information regarding the same," he added.

Jan 28, 2024 06:46 (IST) Nitish Kumar To Sack RJD Ministers, Replace Them With BJP Faces: Sources

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will sack ministers belonging to alliance partner and Lalu Yadav's party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) today, sources told NDTV. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will sack ministers belonging to alliance partner and Lalu Yadav's party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) today, sources told NDTV.

Jan 28, 2024 06:45 (IST) Nitish Kumar Wants Sushil Modi As Deputy Again Amid Bihar Switch: Sources

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who was deputy to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar when the BJP and the Janata Dal (United) was in an alliance in the state, is wanted back in the state. BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who was deputy to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar when the BJP and the Janata Dal (United) was in an alliance in the state, is wanted back in the state.