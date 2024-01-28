'Giving Competition To Chameleons': Congress On Nitish Kumar Aligning With BJP Again

Nitish Kumar today dumped the struggling Congress and INDIA alliance and joined hands with the BJP. After days of uncertainty, Nitish Kumar resigned as the Bihar Chief Minister and announced that he would form the government with BJP. This is his fifth flip-flop in a decade, which has seen a swift decline in his popularity and the party's electoral performance.

Soon after his announcement, Congress hit out at the Janata Dal (United) chief. Comparing the leader to a chameleon, Congress said the people of Bihar will never forgive his betrayal.

"Nitish Kumar, who frequently changes political partners, is giving tough competition to the chameleons in changing colours," Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"The people of Bihar will not forgive the experts of this betrayal and those who made them dance on their tune," he added.

बार-बार राजनीतिक साझेदार बदलने वाले नीतीश कुमार रंग बदलने में गिरगिटों को कड़ी टक्कर दे रहे हैं।



इस विश्वासघात के विशेषज्ञ और उन्हें इशारों पर नचाने वालों को बिहार की जनता माफ़ नहीं करेगी।



बिलकुल साफ़ है की भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा से प्रधानमंत्री और भाजपा घबराए हुए हैं और उससे… https://t.co/v47tQ8ykaw — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 28, 2024

Nitish Kumar was one of the key faces of the Opposition's INDIA bloc and was at the forefront of forging the united front to take on the formidable BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that he knew Nitish Kumar would switch as "there are many people in the country like Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram".

"Earlier he and us were fighting together. When I talked to Lalu Ji and Tejashwi, they also said that Nitish is going. If he wanted to stay, he would have stayed but he wants to go. That's why we already knew this, but to keep the India Alliance intact, if we say something wrong, the wrong message will be sent. This information was already given to us by Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. Today that came true. There are many people in the country like Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram" Mr Kharge said.