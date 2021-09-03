'Bihar MLA In Underwear Was Drunk, Snatched My Gold Ring': Co-Passenger

The MLA was seen roaming the coach in his undergarments

Bihar MLA Gopal Mandal who was already under fire for walking around in his underwear on a train journey has now been accused of being drunk by a fellow passenger. The passenger has also accused him of snatching his gold ornaments after he objected to the MLA's display.

The passenger, Prahlad Paswan, has lodged a complaint against the MLA from Bihar Chief Minister's party, JDU, at a Government Railway Police station in Delhi.

"The MLA was drunk when he was roaming the coach in a white vest and underwear," Mr Paswan said in his complaint, adding, when he confronted Mr Mandal, "the MLA snatched my gold ring and chain and misbehaved me."

The bizarre scene unfolded in the AC First Class compartment of Patna-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express.

After registering a complaint, the Delhi Police has transferred it to Bihiya GRP near Arrah in Delhi for further investigation as the case falls under that jurisdiction.

Earlier in the day, the MLA from Gopalpur in Bhagalpur district blamed his upset stomach for his inappropriate clothing choice after his photo in them went viral on social media.

"I was in an underwear and vest. I had just boarded the train and had an upset stomach. I do not lie," said the MLA.

Elaborating the series of events, the MLA said that a man stopped him and questioned him over his attire. "I shoved him away and after relieving myself I confronted him," he said.

Mr Mandal also denied the allegations that his attire made female passengers uncomfortable and claimed there was no woman present in the compartment.