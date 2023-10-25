Bihar Man Dies In Stampede During 'Ravan Dahan' In Gurugram: Police

The real cause of death would be clear after the autopsy, police said (Representational)

A 20-year-old youth died in a stampede during a 'Ravana Dahan' ceremony here in Manesar area, police said on Wednesday.

The stampede happened around 6.30 pm on Tuesday when an unknown youth set fire to sky-shot crackers in the middle of the market where 'Ravana Dahan' was being held on the occasion of Dussehra, they said.

The 'Ravana Dahan' was organised by the Market Association in Manesar Sector 1 Market.

Bihar resident Piyush Kumar (20) who was present in the crowd fell and got injured. He was taken to the hospital but he died during treatment, police said.

ACP Manesar Surendra Singh said that the family members of Mr Kumar have been informed. The ACP said that the real cause of death would be clear after the post-mortem examination. Further action will be taken based on the family's complaint, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)