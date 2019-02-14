Bihar Man, Critically Injured In Shooting, Dropped Daughter To Exam First

Police has not made any arrests in the case yet.

A man in Bihar was admitted to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot at while on the way to drop his daughter to an examination centre on Wednesday.

Ramkripal Mahto, a former village head and a leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, was shot at twice by six unidentified gunmen, just few kilometres away from the examination centre in Begusarai district, about 125 km from the state capital Patna.

But despite the bullet injury, he dropped his daughter to the examination centre before seeking help from locals. He was later admitted to a private nursing home in Begusarai town where his condition is said to be critical.

So far no arrest has been made in this case, but family members say it may be the result of an old enmity.

Mr Mahto's daughter was appearing in the ongoing high school examination.