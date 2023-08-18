Bihar Journalist Shot Dead At His House In Early Morning Attack

The gunmen knocked on his door and called his name at around 5:30 am. (file)

A local journalist in Bihar's Araria district was shot dead this morning at his house by unidentified gunmen, Bihar Police said. The incident took place in the Raniganj Bazaar area.

Vimal Kumar Yadav, the 35-year-old victim, worked as a local journalist for the Dainik Jagaran newspaper, police said. The gunmen knocked on his door and called his name at around 5:30 am, and shot him when he opened the door, they said.

The local police station chief reached the spot at around 5:35 am and investigated the matter. The Superintendent of Police, Araria has also visited the spot. The dead body was sent for an autopsy, police said, adding that a forensics team and a dog squad are at the spot.

Preliminary investigations indicate an old enmity with his neighbours could be the cause of the incident, police said.

"In the Raniganj Bazar area, a journalist namely Vimal Kumar Yadav was shot dead by unidentified crinimals...post-mortem is underway. The dog squad has been called to the murder spot...An investigation is on," Ashok Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Araria, said.

Further details are awaited.