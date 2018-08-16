Bihar Governor, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav Condole Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Death

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away today in New Delhi after prolonged illness. (File)

Bihar Governor Satya Pal Mallik and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away in New Delhi this evening following prolonged illness.

RJD president Lalu Prasad also expressed grief over former PM's demise.

The Bihar government announced a state holiday tomorrow as mark of respect to the former PM. Besides, it also announced seven days state mourning in deference to former PM Vajpayee, an official statement said in Patna.

In his condolence message, Mr Mallik said "Atal ji would continue to rule the hearts of Indians for ages. He was adored by all, cutting across party affiliations, and had left an impression on the entire world by virtue of his goodwill and friendly disposition".

Mr Kumar, who left for Delhi earlier in the day upon hearing the news of former PM Vajpayee's indisposition, said "the nation has lost, in his demise, a towering political personality, a brilliant orator, poet, writer and thinker.....his personality earned him the respect of all, beyond political divides".

RJD president Lalu Prasad expressed his condolence through a tweet saying "its an end of an era in the Indian politics."

"With death of Vajpayee ji I have lost a friend and a guardian. He was the last pillar of type of politics in which even leaders of rival ideologies could enter into dialogue with ease and in a dignified manner...its matter of pride that his name also had 'Bihari'...you will be remembered," Mr Prasad said in his tweet.

Condolence messages were also issued by senior BJP leaders like state president Nityanand Rai and ex-chief Mangal Pandey.

Among the opposition leaders, RJD heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav tweeted "deeply saddened on the demise of stalwart of Indian politics and a father figure to all of us, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. He has left a big void in Indian politics which future generations will keep on struggling to fill, for the ages to come. We will miss him. RIP".

Former Chief Minister and RJD national vice-president Rabri Devi, while talking to news channels, shared some personal anecdotes and remarked "there is going to be no leader like Vajpayee ji in the BJP".

NCP general secretary Tariq Anwar also mourned Vajpayee's death calling it "an irreparable loss to the country's polity".

Congress legislature party leader Sadanand Singh and BPCC working president Kaukab Qadri also condoled the death of the former Prime Minister.

Former Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi also expressed grief over the demise of former PM Vajpayee.