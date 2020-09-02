Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi Returns To NDA Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) was a key ally of Lalu Yadav and had contested the 2019 national election as part of the opposition alliance.

Jitan Ram Manjhi's party drew a blank in the 2019 elections as an RJD-Congress ally

Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi today joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, months before elections. His former rival Nitish Kumar reportedly played a key role in bringing him back to his side.

Mr Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) was a key ally of Lalu Yadav and had contested the 2019 national election as part of the opposition alliance.

His electoral performance has been poor; his party could win only one seat in the 2015 assembly polls as a BJP ally and drew a blank in the 2019 elections as an RJD-Congress ally.

"We have forged an alliance with the Janata Dal (United) and have become a part of the NDA. There has been no discussion about seat-sharing in the Bihar assembly election," Jitan Ram Manjhi told reporters.

