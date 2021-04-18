Tejashwi Yadav Slams Nitish Kumar After Doctor Says 'Want To Quit As...'

"This is the false development of Nitish Kumar," Tejashwi Yadav said. (File photo)

A senior doctor at the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Bihar's capital Patna has sought permission to be relieved of his duty citing lack of oxygen supply in the Covid care hospital. A copy of the official's letter was shared by senior RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav as he slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the lack of Covid care infrastructure in the state.

In his letter to the Bihar Health Secretary, Dr Vinod Kumar Singh has pointed that the hospital is not being provided with adequate oxygen cylinders despite several reminders. The situation, the official warned, could lead to deaths of patients admitted at the hospital as a result of which the blame will be pinned on the hospital administration. Mr Singh said that he would not want to be held responsible as he has made the best efforts to provide better care to the patients admitted at the hospital.

Tejashwi Yadav shared a copy of the letter as he hit out at the state government over the issue. .

"This is the false development of Nitish Kumar. The Superintendent of NMCH Hospital, Patna has requested to be relieved of his work charge due to lack of oxygen. You just imagine the situation. The Chief Minister did not answer questions in the past 16 years. What is that 16? CM will not accept his mistake even if he remains in the chair for 1600 years," Mr Tejashwi tweeted.

यह है नीतीश कुमार का छद्म विकास। NMCH अस्पताल, पटना के अधीक्षक ने ऑक्सीजन कमी को लेकर अपने कार्य प्रभार से मुक्त करने का अनुरोध किया है।



आप बस स्थिति की कल्पना कीजिए।16 वर्षों के मुख्यमंत्री से सवाल-जवाब करना मना है। वो 16 क्या? 1600 वर्ष CM रहेंगे तब भी अपनी गलती नहीं मानेंगे! pic.twitter.com/OkjIl4iyKx — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 17, 2021

The development comes days after the Bihar government announced that Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) Patna and and Gaya's Anugrah Narayan Hospital into a full-time COVID facility as part of its bid to improve the state's Covid care facilities in the state.

"We have decided to convert NMCH Patna and Gaya''s Anugrah Narayan Hospital into a full-time COVID facility. At least 50 beds will also be installed at IGIMS Hospital in Patna and about 100 beds will be arranged at Cancer Institute in the next 2-3 days," state Health Minister Mangal Pandey said on Thursday.

Bihar is witnessing a substantial increase of the number of coronavirus incidences daily, majority of them in state capital Patna.

Total 7,870 new cases surfaced across the state on Friday, pushing the tally of coronavirus patients to 3,15,427. Out of the new infections, 1898 belonged to Patna alone.