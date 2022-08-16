31 Ministers To Join Nitish Kumar's Cabinet, Most From Lalu Yadav's Party

A total of 31 ministers will be inducted into the cabinet today from various parties that are part of Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance, including the Congress. The ceremony will be held at around 11.30 am at the Raj Bhavan.

Nitish Kumar is likely to retain all ministers from the Janata Dal United including Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Ashok Choudhary, Sanjay Jha, Madan Sahni, Jayant Raj, Sheela Mandal, Bijendra Yadav, Shravan Kumar, Sunil Kumar and Jama Khan.

From the RJD, the probables for the cabinet berths are - Tej Pratap Yadav, Surendra Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Kumar Sarvjeet, Surendra Ram, Shahnawaz Alam, Sameer Mahaseth, Bharat Mandal, Anita Devi and Sudhakar Singh.

Afaque Alam and Murari Lal Gautam from the Congress, and Santosh Suman from Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha will also take oath, sources said. The lone Independent, Sumit Kumar Singh, is also likely to be sworn in.