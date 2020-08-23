NDA To Repeat Lok Sabha Poll Performance In Bihar Elections: BJP Leader

NDA is going to win more than three-fourths of the assembly seats, Bhupender Yadav said.

Raising a new slogan --"Bhajpa hai Taiyar, Atma Nirbhar Bihar (BJP is ready, self-reliant Bihar) -- the party's national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav on Sunday asserted that the NDA constituents will repeat its Lok Sabha poll triumph in assembly elections.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar will win more than three-fourths of the assembly seats, he said, during his address on the last day of the two-day virtual executive committee meeting of the BJP.

"I am confident that the NDA will witness the same outcome in the assembly polls (due later this year) as it did in the Lok Sabha elections (in 2019). The performance will be repeated. The NDA is going to win more than three-fourths of the assembly seats," Mr Yadav said.

Notably, out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the NDA -- comprising the BJP, Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and the LJP -- bagged 39, and the lone Kishanganj parliamentary seat went to the Congress, which is a part of RJD-led Grand Alliance in Bihar.

Lalu Prasad's RJD, which had contested 20 seats, did not win a single seat in the general election.

Mr Yadav, who is also the BJP's Bihar in-charge, exhorted its workers to unite and ensure victory for not just the saffron party, but also its allies -- the JD(U) and the LJP.

Targeting the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and RJD heir-apparent, Tejashwi Yadav, for opposing the use of "virtual medium" for rallies and campaigns, the BJP leader said he should first quit Facebook and Twitter.

"Tejashwi Yadav jee, Twitter and Facebook are also virtual mediums. Why are you using these (platforms) if you are opposed to the idea? Your actions must match your words.

First, quit these social media sites," he said.

The NDA wants development of the state, while the RJD leaders want only one family to flourish, the BJP's Rajya Sabha member said.

"The BJP and its allies want to wipe out corruption from the state, but the opposition camp feels that one family has the right to indulge in corrupt practices," Mr Yadav stated.

Drawing a parallel between the RJD's 15-year rule and the NDA rule, Mr Yadav said Bihar's health department budget increased to Rs 10,000 crore, when the NDA took over the reins of the state in 2005, from a "paltry sum" of Rs 278 crore.

Listing the achievements of the NDA, he said, "There were only 398 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Bihar in 2005, but the number rose to 1,500 during NDA regime. Of the 1500, some are additional PHCs. The state's literacy rate, which was below 40 per cent in 2005, has crossed over 60 per cent now."

"If we have to maintain this growth momentum, it is our (workers') responsibility to take the NDA forward under the leadership of Nitish Kumar," the senior BJP leader added.

