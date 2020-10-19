LJP Will Win More Seats Than JDU In Bihar Polls: Chirag Paswan

The regional party has announced the names of 95 candidates so far in two lists (File)

Continuing with his attacks against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Monday claimed that his party will win more seats than JD(U) in the Bihar polls.

Launching a scathing attack on the Chief Minister, he said any vote to Nitish Kumar-headed JD(U) would "destroy" Bihar tomorrow.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has criticised Mr Kumar for not doing justice with Chirag Paswan.

"What Nitish Kumar Ji did with Chirag Paswan is not good. Chirag Paswan needs his father at this time more than ever before but Ram Vilas Paswan ji is not among us and we are sad about it. Nitish Kumar did injustice to Chirag Paswan," Mr Yadav tweeted.

"The LJP will win more seats than the JD(U) and will build a new and young Bihar with the pledge of #Bihar1stBihari1st," said in a tweet.

Chirag Paswan once again claimed that a BJP-LJP government will be formed in Bihar after assembly poll results are declared on November 10, and advised BJP leaders not to use terms like "vote katua" (splitter of votes) against his party "just to keep Kumar happy".

"I am pained at the term vote katua being used against the LJP," he told PTI-Bhasha.

"They should apply their own wisdom and not use such words just to make somebody happy," he said, asserting BJP leaders are targeting his party at the behest of Mr Kumar.

"I don't mind whatever BJP leaders say, because I know they are just putting words to the chief ministers thoughts, the 37-year-old son of the veteran Dalit leader said.

Urging more respect from the BJP towards his late father and former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, he said they should not use such term for a party built painstakingly by somebody who was their colleague in the government just until 11 days ago.

"Ultimately, a BJP-LJP government will be formed in the state after November 10," he said, and added the BJP should not say things that may hamper possibilities of a future coming together of the two.

The LJP which has disassociated itself from the NDA in Bihar, has put candidates against JD(U) nominees in many places.