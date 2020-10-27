Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: Confident Of Two-Thirds Majority; Providing Jobs Priority, Says Tejashwi Yadav

The ''Mahagathbandhan'' will get two-thirds majority in the Bihar polls, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India. The RJD leader, who has promised 10 lakh government jobs if voted to power, also said he will bring a legislation in the first assembly session to nullify the "anti-farmer" laws brought by the Centre.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the face of the ruling aliance with BJP, is up against the opposition ''Mahagathbandhan,'' comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Left parties.
He is also facing challenge from former ally, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), whose chief, Chirag Paswan, who has made it clear that his sole agenda is to oust Nitish Kumar and form a government with the BJP.
The three-phase polls begin tomorrow.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur borrowed from Gabbar Singh - the iconic villain from the 1975 blockbuster "Sholay" - on Tuesday to warn of a "return to a regime of terror and fear" if people voted for the opposition alliance.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took no names in his taunt at an election rally about "having eight to nine children in the quest for a son" but his intended target, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, has responded sharply."
On Monday, the LJP president target Mr Kumar again saying that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not return to power after November 10.
"Personally, I am PM Modi''s admirer but my political path is currently different. I am not using his name in my campaign. One thing is clear that the current CM won''t ever become Bihar CM again after 10th Nov. We will form a government with BJP, I have been saying this for long," Paswan told reporters here.