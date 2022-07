'Big Brother' Monitoring Phone Calls: Opposition Veep Nominee Jabs Centre

Opposition Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva alleged politicians' calls are being monitored

Opposition Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva has alleged that politicians' calls are being monitored by "Big Brother", in an apparent reference to the government.

Ms Alva had earlier said she has been unable to make or receive calls after she spoke to some "friends in the BJP".

Since then, Ms Alva alleged, calls to her mobile were being diverted and she was unable to make or receive them.

"The fear that 'Big Brother' is always watching & listening permeates all conversations between politicians across party lines in 'new' India. MPs and leaders of parties carry multiple phones, frequently change numbers & talk in hushed whispers when they meet. Fear kills democracy," she said in a tweet.

The fear that 'Big Brother' is always watching & listening permeates all conversations between politicians across party lines in 'new' India. MPs & leaders of parties carry multiple phones, frequently change numbers & talk in hushed whispers when they meet. Fear kills democracy. — Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) July 26, 2022

Last night, she posted a tweet addressed to the two government-owned telecom companies.

"Dear BSNL/ MTNL, After speaking to some friends in the BJP today, all calls to my mobile are being diverted and I'm unable to make or receive calls. If you restore the phone. I promise not to call any MP from the BJP, TMC or BJD tonight," she said.

Dear BSNL/ MTNL,



After speaking to some friends in the BJP today, all calls to my mobile are being diverted & I'm unable to make or receive calls. If you restore the phone. I promise not to call any MP from the BJP, TMC or BJD tonight.



❤️



Margaret



Ps. You need my KYC now? pic.twitter.com/Ps9VxlGNnh — Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) July 25, 2022

Ms Alva will be pitted against former West Bengal governor Jagadeep Dhankhar for the post of Vice President.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which governs West Bengal, has announced it will abstain from the election.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)