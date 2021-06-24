Bengal University Vice-Chancellor Goes On Leave, Hands Over Charge

Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty is on a 4-day leave.

Visva-Bharati University Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty has taken a leave for four days, handing over the charge to the senior-most principal in the executive council Taraprasad Chattopadhyay, a notice issued by the central varsity said.

University sources said this is for the first time that the Vice-Chancellor handed over the responsibility to the senior-most principal in the executive council by following the procedure that is required to be observed during a short visit of the Vice-Chancellor outside the state.

He had not followed the same procedure when he had left the campus a few months back during the assembly polls, the sources said.

The central university said in the notice that Mr Chakraborty will be out of station for four days from June 23 and Mr Chattopadhyay will perform the duties of the Vice-Chancellor till June 26 or till he assumes office.

"This is to convey that Prof Bidyut Chakraborty, Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor will be out of station from June 23 to June 26. In terms of provision of statute of Visva Bharati, Prof Taraprasad Chattopadhyay, Principal Siksha Bhavan shall perform the duties of Upacharya (Vice-Chancellor) during the period or till the Upacharya assumes office, as the case may be," acting registrar of the university, Debasis Chakraborty, said in the notice.