"Bhupesh Baghel To Lead Chhattisgarh Fight": Bitter Rival After Promotion

Chhattisgarh Congress will put up a united fight and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will lead it, his arch rival and the state's new Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo told NDTV today.

Mr Singh Deo, who holds the state Health Portfolio, has been elevated as Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister, the first since the state was formed in 2000. The move has been seen as the Congress leadership's attempt to ensure that the bitter rivalry between the Singh Deo and Baghel camps does not tank its prospects in state polls due later this year.

Asked if he has a plan to strengthen the party in the run-up to the polls, Mr Singh Deo said, "No one is answerable to the Deputy Chief Minister. The Chief Minister has a right, it is a constitutional post. The Deputy Chief Minister is more of a protocol-oriented position. Our responsibility would be to take everyone along, work like a team and reach out to the people so that we win and form a government again."

The tussle between the Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo camps had reached its zenith in 2021 when both sides flexed their political muscles. Hectic parleys and Delhi trips followed before the party leadership managed to pacify the warring camps. There was talk of an agreement on rotational chief ministership between the two leaders when the Congress came to power in 2018. Since then, both leaders have denied any such pact.

Mr Singh is from the erstwhile Surguja royal family and is its titular 'Maharaj'. All 14 Assembly seats in Surguja district are now held by the Congress and the party is in no mood to take chances with a veteran leader nursing a grudge.

During his chat with NDTV, Mr Singh Deo said every leader wants to become Chief Minister. "But after the team is formed, we all play to ensure the team's victory," he said.

On the buzz that he was upset because the reportedly rotational chiefministership pact was not followed, he said, "There is nothing to be upset. There was talk in the media and party colleagues were curious about when and whether this will happen. I have accepted the Deputy Chief Minister position."

On who will be the Congress's face for the upcoming polls, Mr Singh Deo said, "Bhupesh Baghel is the Chief Minister. Naturally, he will lead. We will fight together."

On whether he is among the claimants to the Chief Minister post if the Congress wins, he said, "I did not make a claim last time either. Four of us were called to Delhi - Mr Baghel, Dr Charandas Mahant (currently Assembly Speaker) and Tamradhwaj Sahu (currently Home Minister) and me. This time, we will know who is called."

Asked about his thoughts on Nand Kumar Sai, a tribal leader in Surguja formerly with the BJP, joining the Congress, Mr Singh Deo said, "I was not opposed to it at all. He (Sai) is from Surguja and is seen as a polite and intellectual person. He comes from the Kanwar community, in politics, decisions are taken with social equations in mind, his entry will benefit the party," he said.

Mr Sai's entry in the Congress was seen as a masterstroke by Mr Baghel to corner Mr Singh Deo on his own turf. The move, it is learnt, was feeling alienated. This could be another reason behind the Congress's decision to elevate him to the high post. In an interesting development, as soon as Mr TS Singh Deo was promoted, Mr Baghel gave a cabinet minister rank to Mr Sai by appointing him a chairman of the industrial development corporation.