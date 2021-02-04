Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Jayanti: Know About The Legendary Vocalist

Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, the legendary vocalist, is being rerembered on his birth anniversary today. The year-long birth centenary celebrations of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi begin today. Hailed as the Tansen of India, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, brought Hindustani classical music closer to the common man. He received the Bharat Ratna in 2008. To celebrate and pay homage to the music maestro, the Films Division will screen a film on his life and music today. The film called, "Pt Bhimsen Joshi", directed by filmmaker and poet Gulzar, takes viewers through the musical journey of pandit Bhimsen Joshi. The film can be watched at filmsdivision.org.
Known for his excellence in classical music Pt. #BhimsenJoshi was admired for his devotional songs, bhajans & abhangas in numerous languages. His soulful voice and rendition will always be an inspiration. @prahladspatel@secycultureGOI@PMOIndia@PIBCulture@pspofficepic.twitter.com/VQV0YQELEI— Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) February 4, 2021
Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Jayanti: Know about the music maestro
- Pandit Bhimsen Joshi (February 4, 1922 - January 24, 2011) was a vocalist from Karnataka
- As a child, Bhimsen Joshi, musical instruments like the harmonium and the tanpura facinated him
- His first guru was Channappa of Kurtakot; later he trained under Pandit Shyamacharya Joshi
- Panadit Bhimsen Joshi trained with Sawai Gandharva and stayed at his house following the guru-shishya parampara in 1936
- Pandit Bhimsen Joshi belonged to the Kirana Gharana
- Pandit Bhimsen Joshi's first live performance was in 1941, when he was only 19.
- His first album of devotional songs was released by HMV in 1942
- Pandit Bhimsen Joshi is remembered for his famous ragas including Shuddha Kalyan, Miyan Ki Todi, Puriya Dhanashri, Multani, Bhimpalasi, Darbari, Malkauns, Yaman, Asavari Todi, Miyan Ki Malhar and others
- The music maestro's soulful khayal renderings, bhajans and abhangs continue to enthral music lovers