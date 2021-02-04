Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Jayanti: Know About The Legendary Vocalist

Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Jayanti: Remembering the Tansen of India on his birth anniversary

Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, the legendary vocalist, is being rerembered on his birth anniversary today. The year-long birth centenary celebrations of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi begin today. Hailed as the Tansen of India, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, brought Hindustani classical music closer to the common man. He received the Bharat Ratna in 2008. To celebrate and pay homage to the music maestro, the Films Division will screen a film on his life and music today. The film called, "Pt Bhimsen Joshi", directed by filmmaker and poet Gulzar, takes viewers through the musical journey of pandit Bhimsen Joshi. The film can be watched at filmsdivision.org.

Known for his excellence in classical music Pt. #BhimsenJoshi was admired for his devotional songs, bhajans & abhangas in numerous languages. His soulful voice and rendition will always be an inspiration. @prahladspatel@secycultureGOI@PMOIndia@PIBCulture@pspofficepic.twitter.com/VQV0YQELEI — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) February 4, 2021

Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Jayanti: Know about the music maestro