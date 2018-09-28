House Arrest Of Activists To Continue, Says Supreme Court: Live Updates

Bhima-Koregaon Case: CJI Dipak Misra had reserved the judgment on September 20 (File)

The Supreme Court today said that the house arrest of the activists arrested in connection with Bhima-Koregaon violence will continue for another four weeks. The court heard the case after a plea was moved by historian Romila Thapar against the arrest. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had reserved the judgment on September 20 after counsel for both parties, including senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Harish Salve and Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, concluded their submissions.The five activists --Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha-- are under arrest at their respective homes since August 29.

Here are the live updates on Supreme Court proceedings in Bhima-Koregaon Case: