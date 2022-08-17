Bhim Army Chief Detained In Rajasthan, Wanted To Meet Family Of Dalit Child

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was detained today at the Jodhpur airport, on his way to meet family of the Dalit boy killed by his teacher in Rajasthan last month.

Chandrashekhar Azad was on his way to Jalore in Rajasthan when he was detained. The killing has triggered massive anger and a political backlash in Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

A nine-year-old boy died after being thrashed by his teacher on July 20, allegedly for drinking water from a pot used by upper castes.

The child had suffered injuries to his eye and ear. He died last week at a hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Police have arrested the teacher and charged him with murder and under the strict law that protects India's scheduled castes and tribes.