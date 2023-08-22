Bharat NCAP, India's Own Crash Safety Test, To Be Launched Today: 5 Facts

Car manufacturers can voluntarily get their vehicles tested as per the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197 under this programme, the government has said.

Vehicles will get star ratings for Adult Occupants (AOP) and Child Occupant (COP) based on their performance in the tests. This will help assess to what extent a car may suffer damage in the event of an accident. Customers can refer to these star ratings to decide which car to buy.

"This programme is a significant step forward in the Government's commitment to improve road safety through raising the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes in India," said the government.

The government expects the programme to increase the demand for safer cars and encourage manufacturers to comply with customer needs.