Bhagwati Baggi Waale: Keeping Ayodhya's Iconic Tonga Rides Alive

Ayodhya is seeing rapid makeover ahead of the much-awaited "pran pratishtha" (consecration ceremony) of the Ram Temple. A massive rise in e-rickshaws in the holy city has cast a shadow on the iconic practice of tongas or horse-drawn carts.

Bhagwati, 70, who is fondly known as "Bhagwati baggi wale", is said to be the last horse-cart driver in the town.

Every morning, Bhagwati and his horse "Babu" leave for work in the hope that the opening of the grand temple and the novelty factor around the horse-drawn carriage will bring in extra income.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, he explains how e-rickshaws are contributing to the decrease in the popularity of tongas.

"The tongas have gone extinct since the e-rickshaws have come," Bhagwati told NDTV.

"People prefer e-rickshaws as they are more economical and slightly faster than tongas," he said.

Bhagwati said that he has been riding the tonga since he was 8 years old.

He said he earns merely Rs 300-400 per day but is still ferrying the passengers on the tonga to keep the tradition of Lord Ram's birthplace -- Ayodhya -- alive.

"I do this to keep the practice alive. This is Lord Ram's birthplace. I will never ride an e-rickshaw as I don't like it. I like animals," he said.

The Ram Mandir will be consecrated on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are scheduled to attend the ceremony.

More than 6,000 people are also likely to attend the event.