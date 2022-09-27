Bhagwant Mann's Push For Majority Test Triggers New Showdown In Punjab

Two BJP MLAs -- Ashwani Sharma and Jangi Lal Mahajan -- walked out of the House

In the special assembly session that began today after a bitter war of words between the Governor and Chief Minister of Punjab, the state's Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa opposed a trust vote called by the Aam Aadmi Party saying bringing in a confidence motion is challenging the powers of the Governor. "I condemn it on the floor of the House," he said in the state assembly. Congress and Akali Dal MLAs strongly opposed the tabling of a confidence motion by treasury benches.

Taking a swipe at the ongoing crisis in Rajasthan Congress, Bhagwant Mann hit back at the grand old party, saying, "now they will teach us about house laws? First, ask them to set their house in order". He also hit out at BJP over "Operation Lotus", saying the party feels only they should be in power everywhere.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday gave his nod to convene the House on September 27 after days of squabble between the Raj Bhavan and AAP government over holding a session of the state assembly.

After the Speaker's announcement, the two BJP MLAs -- Ashwani Sharma and Jangi Lal Mahajan -- walked out of the House.

House Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan also said the Business Advisory Committee of the House has decided to extend the duration of the session till October 3 as against the earlier tentative schedule of one day.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit had earlier shot down the state government's plan to summon a special Assembly session on September 22 to bring a confidence motion.

The AAP government had earlier said that the proposed session of September 27 will be used to discuss stubble burning and power sector issues.

The AAP government enjoys an overwhelming majority with 92 MLAs in the 117-member House, but the BJP and its government at the Centre made attempts to topple the government in the state through the so called 'Operation Lotus', AAP has alleged.

"So, it is our duty that three crore people of Punjab are told there is no danger to the mandate they have given us," minister Aman Arora said earlier today.

AAP has alleged that the BJP has offered Rs 25 crore each to several AAP MLAs and tried to induce them to change sides. The party has also claimed that it has audio-video evidence of these exchanges, which have been submitted to the police.

The ruling party had slammed both the Congress and the BJP, saying the two were in cahoots to cancel the special session of Punjab assembly. AAP had termed the Governor's move a "murder of democracy".